Corrects number of foreigners arrested to 21, not 22

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian police have arrested 31 people, including 21 foreigners, for illegal rare earths mining, state media cited police as saying.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Christopher Cushing)

((kanupriya.kapoor@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.