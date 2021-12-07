Malaysia appeals court upholds former PM Najib's guilty verdict

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A Malaysian appeals court on Wednesday upheld former premier Najib Razak's guilty verdict in a case linked to a corruption scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Najib was sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined $50 million last year after being found guilty of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering for illegally receiving about $10 million from SRC International, a former unit of now-defunct 1MDB.

He had pleaded not guilty.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies)

