Malaysia announces subsidy for imported rice in 2 states

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia's agricultural and food security ministry on Monday said it would provide a subsidy of 950 Malaysian ringgit ($201.78) per ton for imported white rice in the states of Sabah and Sarawak from Oct. 5.

The ministry also asked the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority to increase distribution of local white rice to rural areas.

($1 = 4.7080 ringgit)

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Martin Petty)

