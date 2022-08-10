Companies
AIR

Malaysia Airlines to acquire 20 Airbus A330neos - sources

Contributors
Tim Hepher Reuters
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

Malaysia Airlines is poised to announce a deal next Monday to acquire 20 Airbus A330neo wide-body jets, industry sources said on Wednesday.

Adds details

PARIS/SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines is poised to announce a deal next Monday to acquire 20 Airbus AIR.PA A330neo wide-body jets, industry sources said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Izham Ismail said in June the airline was nearing a decision on replacing its earlier-model A330 fleet, and Reuters last month reported that the upgraded A330neo had been selected as the preferred model.

The deal to replace 15 A330-300s and six A330-200s is likely to involve leasing around half of the upgraded A330neo planes and purchasing the rest directly from Airbus, said two of the sources, who were not authorised to speak publicly.

Malaysia Airlines and Airbus declined to comment.

Malaysia Airlines has Airbus A330s and A350s in its long-range fleet and had placed a provisional order for competing Boeing BA.N 787s in 2017, but let the deal lapse.

The fleet upgrade comes amid signs of a pick-up in demand for wide-body jets after a lengthy downturn.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Jamie Freed, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR BA

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular