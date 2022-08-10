Malaysia Airlines to acquire 20 Airbus A330neos - sources

PARIS/SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines is poised to announce a deal next Monday to acquire 20 Airbus AIR.PA A330neo wide-body jets, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The deal to replace 15 A330-300s and six A330-200s is likely to involve leasing around half of the upgraded A330neo planes and purchasing the rest directly from Airbus, said two of the sources, who were not authorised to speak publicly.

Malaysia Airlines and Airbus declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Jamie Freed)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.