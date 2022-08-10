Companies
Malaysia Airlines to acquire 20 Airbus A330neos - sources

Tim Hepher Reuters
Jamie Freed Reuters
Malaysia Airlines is poised to announce a deal next Monday to acquire 20 Airbus A330neo wide-body jets, industry sources said on Wednesday.

PARIS/SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines is poised to announce a deal next Monday to acquire 20 Airbus AIR.PA A330neo wide-body jets, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The deal to replace 15 A330-300s and six A330-200s is likely to involve leasing around half of the upgraded A330neo planes and purchasing the rest directly from Airbus, said two of the sources, who were not authorised to speak publicly.

Malaysia Airlines and Airbus declined to comment.

