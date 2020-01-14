Companies

Malaysia Airlines suspends taking delivery of Boeing 737 MAX jets due to grounding

Contributor
Liz Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Malaysia Airlines said on Wednesday it has suspended taking delivery of 25 Boeing 737 MAX jets, citing the plane's delayed return to service since it was grounded last year following two fatal crashes.

By Liz Lee

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines said on Wednesday it has suspended taking delivery of 25 Boeing BA.N 737 MAX jets, citing the plane's delayed return to service since it was grounded last year following two fatal crashes.

"In view of the production stoppage and the delayed return to service of the 737-MAX, Malaysia Airlines has suspended the delivery of its orders," the struggling airline said in an email.

The carrier had been due to take delivery of its first 737 MAX in July 2020 but last year its chief executive said the introduction to service could slide beyond that.

Boeing reported its worst annual net orders in decades on Tuesday, along with its lowest numbers for plane deliveries in 11 years, as the grounding of the 737 MAX saw it fall far behind main competitor Airbus AIR.PA.

Boeing did not respond immediately to a request for comment about Malaysia Airlines' decision to suspend deliveries of its orders.

The Malaysian government has been seeking a buyer for the debt-heavy airline, which is still recovering from two tragedies in 2014, when flight MH370 disappeared in what remains a mystery and flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Edwina Gibbs)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; +60 18661 7562, +60323338022; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: https://twitter.com/krishnadas56))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular