Companies

Malaysia Airlines suspends delivery of Boeing 737 MAX jets due in 2020

Contributor
Liz Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Malaysia Airlines has suspended delivery of Boeing 737 MAX jets due this year, the airline told Reuters in an email on Wednesday.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines has suspended delivery of Boeing 737 MAX jets due this year, the airline told Reuters in an email on Wednesday.

"In view of the production stoppage and the delayed return to service of the 737-MAX, Malaysia Airlines has suspended the delivery of its orders, which are due in 2020," it said.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; +60 18661 7562, +60323338022; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: https://twitter.com/krishnadas56))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular