Malaysia Airlines suspends delivery of Boeing 737 MAX jets due in 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines has suspended delivery of Boeing 737 MAX jets due this year, the airline told Reuters in an email on Wednesday.

"In view of the production stoppage and the delayed return to service of the 737-MAX, Malaysia Airlines has suspended the delivery of its orders, which are due in 2020," it said.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

