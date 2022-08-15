Malaysia Airlines signs provisional deal for 20 Airbus A330neos

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines has signed a provisional agreement to acquire 20 Airbus AIR.PA A330neos to replace its ageing fleet of A330 widebody jets in a deal that also involves aircraft leasing giant Avolon.

The airline will buy 10 of the planes from Airbus and then execute a sale-and-leaseback deal with Avolon, with the other 10 leased directly from Avolon, the carrier said on Monday.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney Editing by David Goodman )

