Malaysia Airlines signs provisional deal for 20 Airbus A330neos

Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines has signed a provisional agreement to acquire 20 Airbus AIR.PA A330neos to replace its ageing fleet of A330 widebody jets in a deal that also involves aircraft leasing giant Avolon.

The airline will buy 10 of the planes from Airbus and then execute a sale-and-leaseback deal with Avolon, with the other 10 leased directly from Avolon, the carrier said on Monday.

