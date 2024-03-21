Malaysia Airlines Named Official Commercial Airline Of Manchester United

(RTTNews) - Manchester United and Malaysia Airlines announced a multi-year partnership which will see the airline become the club's official commercial airline.

The partnership was announced by Malaysia Airlines' Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group, Izham Ismail, at a major industry trade fair in Kuala Lumpur.

Izham Ismail, said, "We are delighted to announce this exciting partnership with Manchester United, a club synonymous with excellence and sporting passion around the world."

