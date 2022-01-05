Malaysia aims to fully implement B20 biodiesel mandate by year-end

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia plans to implement its nationwide adoption of the B20 palm oil biofuel programme by the end of 2022, the country's palm oil board said on Wednesday.

The mandate to manufacture biofuel with a 20% palm oil component - known as B20 - for the transport sector was first rolled out in January 2020 but faced delays due to movement curbs imposed to contain coronavirus outbreaks.

"We will do it stage-by-stage basis depending on the government's financial capabilities," Ravi Muthayah, the commodities ministry's secretary general said during a seminar.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu Editing by Ed Davies)

((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; +603-2333-8005; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.