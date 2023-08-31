Malayan Banking Bhd - ADR (MLYBY) Price Target Increased by 6.42% to 4.21

The average one-year price target for Malayan Banking Bhd - ADR (OTC:MLYBY) has been revised to 4.21 / share. This is an increase of 6.42% from the prior estimate of 3.96 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.64 to a high of 4.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.38% from the latest reported closing price of 4.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Malayan Banking Bhd - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLYBY is 0.00%, a decrease of 71.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.17% to 101K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 100K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 36.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLYBY by 232.49% over the last quarter.

