BLANTYRE, March 14 (Reuters) - The death toll in Malawi from tropical storm Freddy has jumped to 190, the country's disaster management agency said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Frank Phiri in Blantyre; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

