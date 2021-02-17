World Markets

Malawi's largest bank buys 51% stake in Tanzania's Akiba

Contributor
Frank Phiri Reuters
Published

The National Bank of Malawi (NBM), the country's largest by market capitalization and assets, has acquired a 51% stake in Tanzania’s Akiba Commercial Bank plc (ACB) in a deal worth $7.31 million, the Malawian lender bank said on Wednesday.

LILONGWE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Malawi (NBM), the country's largest by market capitalization and assets, has acquired a 51% stake in Tanzania’s Akiba Commercial Bank plc (ACB) in a deal worth $7.31 million, the Malawian lender bank said on Wednesday.

NBM, listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange, said the investment in ACB was worth 2% of its market cap of 304 billion Malawi Kwacha.

"The acquisition is in line with NBM’s current strategic plan which has regional expansion as one of its key thrusts," the bank said in a statement.

Established in 1997, ACB has strong roots in small and medium size businesses, and operates 18 branches across Tanzania, whose port city Dar es Salaam is a major source of imports bound for Malawi.

NBM added that negotiations for an additional stake in Akiba were underway.

(Reporting by Frank Phiri; editing by Mfuneko Toyana and Bernadette Baum)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Biden Talks of ‘Unfair Economic Practices’ in Call With Xi

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have finally spoken. It’s the first time since the new administration entered the White House. Biden shared his concerns about coercive and unfair economic practices.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More