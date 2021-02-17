Malawi's largest bank buys 51% stake in Tanzania's Akiba

LILONGWE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Malawi (NBM), the country's largest by market capitalization and assets, has acquired a 51% stake in Tanzania’s Akiba Commercial Bank plc (ACB) in a deal worth $7.31 million, the Malawian lender bank said on Wednesday.

NBM, listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange, said the investment in ACB was worth 2% of its market cap of 304 billion Malawi Kwacha.

"The acquisition is in line with NBM’s current strategic plan which has regional expansion as one of its key thrusts," the bank said in a statement.

Established in 1997, ACB has strong roots in small and medium size businesses, and operates 18 branches across Tanzania, whose port city Dar es Salaam is a major source of imports bound for Malawi.

NBM added that negotiations for an additional stake in Akiba were underway.

(Reporting by Frank Phiri; editing by Mfuneko Toyana and Bernadette Baum)

