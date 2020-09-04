Malawi's economy to shrink 1.9% in 2020 - President Chakwera

LILONGWE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Malawi's economy will see a contraction of 1.9% this year from estimated growth of 5.5% due to the political instability earlier in the year and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, recently elected President Lazarus Chakwera said on Friday.

In his first state of the nation address since clinching victory in July's presidential election re-run after irregularities in last year's vote, Chakwera said public debt had risen to 4.1 trillion Malawi kwacha ($5.53 billion), or 59% of gross domestic product (GDP).

($1 = 741.1100 kwacha)

(Reporting by Frank Phiri Writing by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Mfuneko Toyana)

