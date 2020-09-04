World Markets

Malawi's economy to shrink 1.9% in 2020 - President Chakwera

Contributor
Frank Phiri Reuters
Published

Malawi's economy will see a contraction of 1.9% this year from estimated growth of 5.5% due to the political instability earlier in the year and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, recently elected President Lazarus Chakwera said on Friday.

LILONGWE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Malawi's economy will see a contraction of 1.9% this year from estimated growth of 5.5% due to the political instability earlier in the year and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, recently elected President Lazarus Chakwera said on Friday.

In his first state of the nation address since clinching victory in July's presidential election re-run after irregularities in last year's vote, Chakwera said public debt had risen to 4.1 trillion Malawi kwacha ($5.53 billion), or 59% of gross domestic product (GDP).

($1 = 741.1100 kwacha)

(Reporting by Frank Phiri Writing by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Mfuneko Toyana)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular