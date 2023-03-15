Malawi's death toll from Cyclone Freddy rises to 225

Adds number of injured, missing in paragraph 2

BLANTYRE, March 15 (Reuters) - The death toll in Malawi from tropical cyclone Freddy has risen to 225, the country's disaster management agency said on Wednesday, up from 190 reported on Tuesday.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs added in a statement that 707 people had been injured in the storm and 41 reported missing, as heavy rain continued to affect several parts of the southern African country.

(Reporting by Frank Phiri; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)

