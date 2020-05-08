Malawi Supreme Court upholds ruling annulling Mutharika's election win

BLANTYRE, May 8 (Reuters) - Malawi's Supreme Court on Friday upheld an earlier court ruling that annulled President Peter Mutharika's election victory last year.

The Constitutional Court cited "widespread, systematic and grave" irregularities when it annulled the vote that returned Mutharika to power in the southern African nation last May.

(Reporting by Frank Phiri; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alison Williams)

