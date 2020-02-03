Malawi Constitutional Court annuls Mutharika's 2019 election victory

LILONGWE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Malawi's Constitutional Court on Monday upheld an application from opposition parties to have Peter Mutharika's victory in a May 2019 presidential election annulled. The court ordered that a new presidential vote be held within 150 days. The electoral commission declared Mutharika the winner despite complaints of irregularities including results sheets with sections blotted out or altered with correction fluid.[nL8N2333RZ] (Reporting by Frank Phiri, Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Hugh Lawson) ((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MALAWI ELECTION/COURT (URGENT)

