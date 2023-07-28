News & Insights

World Markets

Malawi central bank raises main rate as price pressures grow

July 28, 2023 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Adds quote and inflation forecast in paragraphs 2-3

July 28 (Reuters) - Malawi's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate by 200 basis points to 24.0% MWCBIR=ECI at its latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the bank said in a statement.

"In arriving at this decision, the MPC noted that price pressures have intensified, such that inflation is projected to remain substantially above the medium-term target for longer," the statement said.

Headline inflation is now projected to average 29.5% in 2023, compared to 24.5% forecast at the previous MPC meeting and compared to an average of 20.9% in 2022, the Reserve Bank of Malawi said.

(Editing by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.