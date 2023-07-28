Malawi central bank raises main rate as price pressures grow

Adds quote and inflation forecast in paragraphs 2-3

July 28 (Reuters) - Malawi's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate by 200 basis points to 24.0% MWCBIR=ECI at its latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the bank said in a statement.

"In arriving at this decision, the MPC noted that price pressures have intensified, such that inflation is projected to remain substantially above the medium-term target for longer," the statement said.

Headline inflation is now projected to average 29.5% in 2023, compared to 24.5% forecast at the previous MPC meeting and compared to an average of 20.9% in 2022, the Reserve Bank of Malawi said.

(Editing by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.