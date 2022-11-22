Malawi begins debt restructuring talks with commercial creditors: IMF

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Malawian authorities have started debt restructuring negotiations with commercial creditors and a 'credible process' is underway, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

Malawi's move to an upper credit tranche IMF programme will depend on the progress of the debt restructuring, which is difficult to predict, IMF's Mika Saito said in an online press conference.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

