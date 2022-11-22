World Markets

Malawi begins debt restructuring talks with commercial creditors: IMF

November 22, 2022 — 08:58 am EST

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Malawian authorities have started debt restructuring negotiations with commercial creditors and a 'credible process' is underway, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

Malawi's move to an upper credit tranche IMF programme will depend on the progress of the debt restructuring, which is difficult to predict, IMF's Mika Saito said in an online press conference.

