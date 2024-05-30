News & Insights

Stocks

Mako Mining Updates Exploration Releases

May 30, 2024 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mako Mining Corp (TSE:MKO) has released an update.

Mako Mining Corp. has reissued two of its exploration news releases after discovering that the credentials of Mr. John Kowalchuk, a senior geologist consulting for Mako, were not current at the time of their approval, violating National Instrument 43-101 regulations. These releases have now been reviewed and approved by Dr. Matthew D. Gray, who is a qualified person under NI 43-101. Mako Mining is a publicly traded company focused on operating the high-grade San Albino gold mine in Nicaragua and funding exploration within its extensive land holdings.

For further insights into TSE:MKO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.