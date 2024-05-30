Mako Mining Updates Exploration Releases

Mako Mining Corp (TSE:MKO) has released an update.

Mako Mining Corp. has reissued two of its exploration news releases after discovering that the credentials of Mr. John Kowalchuk, a senior geologist consulting for Mako, were not current at the time of their approval, violating National Instrument 43-101 regulations. These releases have now been reviewed and approved by Dr. Matthew D. Gray, who is a qualified person under NI 43-101. Mako Mining is a publicly traded company focused on operating the high-grade San Albino gold mine in Nicaragua and funding exploration within its extensive land holdings.

