Mako Mining Corp. Corrects Exploration Releases

Mako Mining Corp (TSE:MKO) has released an update.

Mako Mining Corp. has reissued two previous exploration news releases after discovering that the qualified person, Mr. John Kowalchuk, who reviewed them, had an expired registration at the time. The releases have now been reviewed and approved by Dr. Matthew D. Gray, who is currently a qualified person under NI 43-101. Mako Mining, known for operating the high-grade San Albino gold mine, aims to use the mine’s profits for exploration on its extensive land package.

