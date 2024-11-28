Mako Gold Urges Shareholders to Accept Aurum’s Takeover

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Mako Gold Limited has announced that Aurum Resources Limited has gained control of 58% of Mako’s shares through a takeover offer, which is set to close on December 4, 2024. Mako’s directors have recommended shareholders accept the offer, as a superior proposal is unlikely. Shareholders are urged to act promptly to ensure they receive the offer consideration.
For further insights into AU:MKG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.