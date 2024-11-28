News & Insights

Mako Gold Urges Shareholders to Accept Aurum’s Takeover

November 28, 2024 — 08:47 pm EST

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Mako Gold Limited has announced that Aurum Resources Limited has gained control of 58% of Mako’s shares through a takeover offer, which is set to close on December 4, 2024. Mako’s directors have recommended shareholders accept the offer, as a superior proposal is unlikely. Shareholders are urged to act promptly to ensure they receive the offer consideration.

