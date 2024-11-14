News & Insights

Mako Gold Limited Considers Aurum’s Takeover Offer

November 14, 2024 — 12:58 am EST

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Mako Gold Limited has received an off-market takeover bid from Aurum Resources Limited, offering to exchange Mako shares and options for Aurum shares. The company’s directors unanimously recommend that shareholders accept the offers in the absence of a superior proposal. This move is part of an ongoing trend of mergers and acquisitions in the mining sector, offering potential growth opportunities for investors.

