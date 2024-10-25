News & Insights

Mako Gold Limited Announces Key Annual General Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 03:14 am EDT

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Mako Gold Limited has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 28, 2024, in Brisbane. Key agenda items include the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of Director Michele Muscillo, and the ratification of share issuance to Geodrill Limited. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy and stay updated through the company’s website.

