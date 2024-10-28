News & Insights

Stocks

Mako Gold Faces Cash Decrease Amid Exploration Spending

October 28, 2024 — 07:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Mako Gold Limited reported a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, primarily due to significant cash outflows in exploration and evaluation activities. The company experienced net cash outflows from both operating and investing activities, leading to a reduction in their cash reserves. Investors will be closely watching how these expenditures impact Mako Gold’s future explorations and financial health.

For further insights into AU:MKG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.