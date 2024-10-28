Mako Gold Faces Cash Decrease Amid Exploration Spending

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Mako Gold Limited reported a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, primarily due to significant cash outflows in exploration and evaluation activities. The company experienced net cash outflows from both operating and investing activities, leading to a reduction in their cash reserves. Investors will be closely watching how these expenditures impact Mako Gold’s future explorations and financial health.

