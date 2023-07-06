Makita (TYO:6586) Price Target Increased by 10.28% to 3,996.30

The average one-year price target for Makita (TYO:6586) has been revised to 3,996.30 / share. This is an increase of 10.28% from the prior estimate of 3,623.70 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,525.00 to a high of 5,565.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.39% from the latest reported closing price of 4,180.00 / share.

Makita Maintains 0.50% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.50%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.60%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 210 funds or institutions reporting positions in Makita. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6586 is 0.20%, an increase of 25.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 22,973K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,227K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,222K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6586 by 6.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,867K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6586 by 0.54% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK SERIES, INC. - BlackRock International Fund Investor A holds 1,212K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,198K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,194K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6586 by 3.81% over the last quarter.

PINZX - Overseas Fund (f holds 788K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares, representing an increase of 15.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6586 by 21.34% over the last quarter.

