Markets
MKTAY

Makita Recalls 63,000 Cordless Grease Guns And Grease Gun Hoses

September 04, 2025 — 12:26 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Makita U.S.A., Inc. has recalled about 63,000 cordless grease guns and grease gun hoses due to a laceration hazard.

According to CPSC, the flexible grease gun hose can develop a hole allowing grease to be ejected while using the grease gun, posing a laceration hazard.

The company said it has received five reports of incidents worldwide of the grease gun hose failing, including five laceration injuries. All five incidents were reported outside the United States.

The recall involves Makita Professional Cordless Grease Guns with model numbers XPG01S1, XPG01SR1 and XPG01Z, and Makita Grease Gun Hoses with model numbers 191A79-9, 191A80-4, 191W59-7 and 191W58-9. All affected models have spring ends. The model number is located on the manufacturer label on the right side of the grease guns.

The company has has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled Makita Cordless Grease Guns and Makita Grease Gun Hoses and contact Makita for a free replacement hose.

The recalled guns were sold at hardware and home improvement stores nationwide and on various websites from June 2020 through January 2025 for between $60 and $390.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MKTAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.