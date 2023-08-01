News & Insights

Makita Corporation - ADR (MKTAY) Price Target Increased by 14.45% to 30.42

August 01, 2023 — 08:04 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Makita Corporation - ADR (OTC:MKTAY) has been revised to 30.42 / share. This is an increase of 14.45% from the prior estimate of 26.58 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.05 to a high of 41.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.70% from the latest reported closing price of 28.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Makita Corporation - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKTAY is 0.05%, an increase of 22.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 621K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MKTAY / Makita Corporation - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 301K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares, representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKTAY by 10.53% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 207K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTAY by 7.33% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 33K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTAY by 1.02% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKTAY by 3.56% over the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 29.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKTAY by 58.84% over the last quarter.

