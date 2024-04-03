Making Sense of the Current Bull Market

A new bull market is upon us. That’s without question. But investors aren’t feeling all warm and fuzzy given the declines over the past two days and what appears to be a dire start to the second quarter of 2024. Stocks have seemingly cooled off with all three major averages suffering losses in two straight sessions.

The market's focus has centered on the economy's trajectory and the Federal Reserve's role in managing inflation. But in periods of robust bull markets, investors must understand that stocks don’t always go straight up, and there is no need to fret over potential market downturns. Last year’s 26% rise, combined with this year’s strong start, makes sense for some sort of pullback or consolidation to occur. These events are both natural and healthy.

The thought of market overheating is equally counterproductive. Does overheating and stretched valuations occur? Of course. But even amid periods of perceived “overheating,” that does not mean stocks can’t continue to march higher. Statistically speaking, the market is more accustomed to 'extreme' returns annually than the 10% average return the market has delivered over the past 100+ years. There are many reasons for this.

First and foremost is the fact that stocks tend to rise more frequently than they fall. In fact, this rise versus fall dynamic occurs roughly three-quarters of the time, or about 75%. Can you guess what happens the other 25% of the time? The market tends to correct. Now the degree of the correction will take into account many different things, including economic outlook, inflation, corporate earnings growth, among other factors.

Even then, the degree of the correction, such as what the market experienced in 2022, can vary. During strong years for the market, or more specifically during bull markets, corrections that occur during the year usually average about a 10% decline. This where investors have to understand the dynamics that are at play: Not all corrections are equal. Plus, when considering that a strong bull market may return 25% to 40% on your investments, a 10% mid-year decline may not be that significant.

Also consider that almost 40% of the time, the stock market has delivered returns that exceed 20%. This, too, helps to navigate market corrections during which stocks may decline 20% or more about 6% of the time. The point being, the chances of getting 20%+ return on your investment is more common than losing 20%+ on your investment. So even when fretting about stock overheating, investors would do themselves a disservice to pull out of the market solely on that premise.

There are many other ways to reduce risk, including portfolio rotation, shifting from growth stocks to value stocks or stocks that generate cash such as high-yield dividends. When it comes to the value stocks, their strong balance sheets can often shield them from many unforeseen events. They can also be shielded from known factors such as inflation and whether the Federal Reserve will take action such as lowering interest rates.

While the Fed has maintained it will enact three cuts in 2024, investors won't know when these cuts will start. “One bear case we hear is that the S&P 500 is expensive on almost all metrics, relative to its own history. We resist this as the most compelling bear case given composition and quality differences over time,” according to BofA Global Research’s Savita Subramanian. “But for more value-sensitive investors,” she wrote, “we see a very compelling case to be made for large-cap value stocks.”

All told, while the recent market dynamics have been influenced by inflation concerns and the Federal Reserve's pending decisions regarding interest rates, the overall sentiment and market trajectory remains positive. Likewise, despite the slow start this second quarter, there are tons of indications that the new bull market has the potential to withstand challenges and continue its upward trajectory.

