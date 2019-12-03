Making Sense Of The 40% Jump In Centene's Stock Since Early October

Centene Corporation (CNC) is a full-line managed services company which services both government sponsored and private insurance health care programs. It’s stock has rallied nearly 40% in the last 2 months primarily due to two factors:

Strong Q3 results, with a 6% increase in managed care membership, 17% growth in revenues and 8% growth in adjusted profits year-on-year.

The announcement of a strategic partnership between Centene, Walgreens and RxAdvance to introduce a new model for pharmacy management that aims to increase transparency and enhance customer experience.

We step back from these recent swings to review Centene CorporationâsÂ performance over the last few years, as a context for what might come next. Our Interactive dashboard- Why has Centene Corporationâs (CNC) stock price rallied by 40% in the last 2 months?, reviews the near term reasons and the big picture.

The context for the last few years:

A closer look At Centene CorporationâsÂ Total Revenues over the last few years and the outlook.Â

Total Revenues for Centene significantly increased from $48.4 Bil in 2017 to $60.1 Bil in 2018, an increase of 24.3%.

This compares with Total Revenues growth of:

37.4% in 2015, on account of expansion of programs in multiple states.

78.4% in 2016 (acquisition of Health Net)

19.1% in 2017

We expect Total Revenues growth of 23.1% in 2019.

A closer look At Centene CorporationâsÂ Total ExpensesÂ over the last few years and the outlook.

Total Expense for Centene significantly increased from $47.2 Bil in 2017 to $58.7 Bil in 2018, an increase of 24.3%.

This compares with Total Expense growth of:

37.0% in 2015,Â on account of expansion of programs in multiple states.

78.8% in 2016Â (acquisition of Health Net)

19.8% in 2017

We expect Total Expense growth to be 22% in 2019.

How doesÂ Centene CorporationâsÂ Revenue Growth compare with rivals?

For more information on how Centene CorporationsâÂ revenue growth compares with WellCare Health Plans, Anthem and Humana, view our interactive dashboard analysis.

Â

How has Â Centene CorporationâsÂ EBT trended?

EBT for Centene increased significantly by 20.6% from $1.13 Bil in 2017 to $1.37 Bil in 2018.

We expect EBT to increase 69.2% to $2.3 Bil in 2019,Â on account higher other income as well as moratorium on Health Insurance Fees.

How has Centene CorporationâsÂ Net Income and EPS trended?

For more details aboutÂ Centene Corporationsâ Net Income and EPS, view our interactive dashboard analysis.

