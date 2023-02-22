Making Sense of Shareholder Value: Two Different Takes

If I had a dollar for every time I heard the words “shareholder value” come from the mouth of a CEO, I guess I wouldn’t be fabulously wealthy but I would certainly have a few bucks. It is one of those catch-all phrases that can be used to justify a multitude of actions, but which always sounds like a good thing. I mean, who can object to a CEO who is focused on delivering value to shareholders? Isn’t that what they are supposed to do? The problem, though, as we have seen over the last 24 hours, is that those two words can be used to justify even things that are polar opposites in terms of intent and effect.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is the Dutch holding company that currently owns the Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep brands here in America. Their Q4 earnings, released in the wee hours of this morning, were a positive surprise. They reported an increase of 18% in revenue and a massive 26% jump in profits. Their response to the good quarter fits what most people think of when it comes to adding “shareholder value.” They are handing out cash in the form of a special dividend and manipulating the share price higher through a buyback scheme.

Meanwhile Intel (INTC), the U.S. chip maker, is doing the opposite by cutting their dividend. However, this is also about delivering shareholder value, albeit on a longer time scale. They are in the process of turning the company around in terms of execution and are using the money that was earmarked for dividends to invest in improving corporate infrastructure and making changes, all in pursuit of that goal.

The reactions to the two stocks in this morning’s premarket makes it pretty clear which of these approaches to delivering value traders prefer. STLA is trading more than three percent above yesterday’s close, while INTC is down around one percent. Investors, though, should maybe see this differently. From a longer-term perspective, Intel’s fiscal caution is probably wise, while Stellantis’ response to new-found wealth looks a lot like a repeat of mistakes common in their industry.

The auto industry has a history of boom and bust, giving away money to shareholders and executives in the good times, then cutting jobs and going cap in hand to governments when things get tough. In that light, handing out cash on the back of a good quarter doesn’t look to be quite as prudent. Does it increase shareholder value in the long-term, or would that money be better used investing in the massive change Stellantis is undergoing right now as they shift to electric and battery-powered vehicles?

I suspect it would, but the market is rewarding the instant gratification, while simultaneously punishing the attempts by Intel to invest in their future. I understand that a bird in hand is worth two in the bush. Giving away cash will push a stock’s price higher, but this really does look like a microcosm of a perceived problem with the market. The prevailing short-term, trading-focused mentality rewards behavior and actions from executives that are themselves short-term. The kind of behavior and actions, in fact, that left auto manufacturers vulnerable in 2008, and which ultimately cost taxpayers around $80 billion in bailouts for General Motors (GM) and Chrysler.

So, next time you hear the words “shareholder value” used to justify a cash handout or financial engineering that rewards shareholders in the short-term, ask yourself a question: Could that money be used to invest in or protect the future of the company? If the answer is yes, then you may want to take some profit on the pop that usually follows an announcement like that and direct that cash to a company that has a more prudent, long-term view.

