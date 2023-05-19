Making Sense of ProPetro's (PUMP) $100M Stock Buyback Plan

ProPetro Holding PUMP recently announced plans to repurchase its shares. According to this oilfield services provider’s press release, it intends to create shareholder value through a $100 million share buyback program, or about 13% of its market value. PUMP expects that the scheme — to be completed by the end of May 2024 — will be funded using the company's cash on hand and future cash generated from operations.



Investors should know that stock repurchase programs are one way that a company has to return cash to shareholders. With increased activity levels across service lines, the macro environment for providers of services and equipment to upstream oil and gas producers remains robust. This positive backdrop, together with ProPetro’s strong balance sheet, allowed the company to reward investors with a buyback announcement earlier this week.



Talking about ProPetro’s sound financial position, as of Mar 31, PUMP had approximately $44.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. Including cash and $30 million under its revolving credit facility, the company had total liquidity worth $149 million at the end of March 2023. Long-term debt was just $30 million. The total debt-to-total capital was a negligible 3%.



In particular, PUMP is well-placed to benefit from the encouraging industry outlook through attractive fundamentals, access to the lucrative Permian Basin, top-notch execution, and capital discipline.

ProPetro Holding — which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and pressure pumping services in the lucrative Permian Basin — carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



