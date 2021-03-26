Making Health Insurance Cheaper For Millions Of Americans: President Biden’s Affordable Care Act Reforms

Millions of Americans will temporarily have access to health insurance coverage at a lower cost due to the first wide-ranging expansion of the Affordable Care Act.

The subsidies for health insurance are part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package that was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. New, lower insurance costs begin on April 1.

Passed in 2010, the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as “Obamacare,” expanded health insurance coverage to millions of Americans by providing reduced-cost or no-cost health insurance plans for people whose incomes are below certain levels. It also funded some states’ expansion of Medicaid.

But while the ACA had expanded health insurance to an additional 20 million Americans by 2016, according to a report from the Urban Institute, it also left some Americans paying for expensive plans and unable to access cheaper health care—and many people were earning just over the income limits required to qualify for a subsidized plan. (A subsidized plan is one where the federal government will pay for a portion of your health insurance premium so you pay a lower amount each month.)

“There has been considerable discussion over the fact that while the ACA clearly increased affordability of and access to insurance coverage for millions of people, many people still find the premiums and out-of-pocket costs they face to be high and sometimes too burdensome,” says Linda Blumberg, a health economist at The Urban Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit social and economic research organization

According to research from health research nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), 8 million Americans were either paying for unsubsidized plans or faced paying for full-price plans prior to this expansion.

The Covid-relief package temporarily addresses these issues by increasing the generosity of premium subsidies for people purchasing coverage and extends those subsidies to more people, says Blumberg. The benefits will expire in 2023.

The Kaiser Family Foundation’s analysis of ARPA found the plan will help 14 million people who are already paying for insurance and will expand coverage to millions of other people who currently do not have health insurance coverage by offering larger tax credits to lower their monthly premiums.

Who Will Benefit Most From Changes to the Affordable Care Act?

Here are the main ways ARPA will affect the Affordable Care Act.

More Americans Will Qualify For a Subsidized Health Insurance Plan

Before ARPA, you qualified for a subsidized health plan from the health insurance marketplace if your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) was between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty limit (in 2021, that’s between $12,760 and $51,040 for an individual). If you earned above that amount, you would pay full price for a marketplace plan.

ARPA now caps how much of your income can be used to pay for a health insurance plan to 8.5%—what this means is if a premium for a plan is more than 8.5% of your MAGI, the difference will be paid for by a federal subsidy.

Americans Earning Between 100% and 400% of the Federal Poverty Level Will Pay Less for Plans

Before ARPA was signed into law, many Americans purchasing health insurance from the ACA marketplace had to pay a portion of their health insurance coverage, even if they were deemed “poor,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Even people with the lowest incomes had to pay about $264 per year for 2021. People with income at 150% of the federal poverty level (about $19,000 per year) paid 4.14% of their income or $792 annually for health insurance premiums.

However, with the ARPA changes, people who earn between 100% and 150% of the poverty level ($12,880 to $19,320 for an individual in 2021) will have their health insurance completely subsidized and will not have to pay a monthly premium.

The Kaiser Family Foundation says the new bill would help people pay less money toward their monthly premiums overall. For instance, a 50-year-old in Franklin County, Nebraska earning $51,500 annually is now eligible for tax credits that would decrease the premium for a benchmark plan from $1,127 per month to $365 per month.

“To say this bill has a small change would be a gross understatement,” says Kevin Matthews, an accounting instructor at George Mason University. “This is likely the largest change in ACA provisions since the passage of the ACA. There are going to be many changes which will provide more money to people within the ranges of the ACA’s coverage.”

What’s Changing With COBRA

If you’re out of work, but had health care benefits through your previous employer, find out if you’re eligible for continuing coverage benefits. This option is commonly called COBRA, for the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, which established the right for employees to keep their coverage for a limited period of time after their employment ends. People who were laid off in 2020 will receive full subsidies to pay for their employer premiums via COBRA starting in April and ending in September.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office expects these changes to increase the number of people who have insurance by 1.7 million, many of whom are unemployed or underinsured. “During the pandemic, people who have been laid off might not have access to health insurance as a result of not working,” Matthews says.

Since it can take people several months or longer to find another job after they have lost one, the COBRA change may be a lifeline for unemployed people.

Will the Health Insurance Marketplace Changes Be Made Permanent?

Whether or not the subsidies will be approved long-term will likely depend on the outcome of the midterm elections in 2022, Matthews says.

During the campaign, President Biden “explicitly supported permanent increases to the generosity and reach not only of the premium subsidies (as temporarily included in the relief bill) but also additional subsidies to decrease consumers’ out-of-pocket costs such as deductibles, copayments, coinsurance, out-of-pocket maximums when they go to seek care, Blumberg says.

“He also supported filling in the Medicaid eligibility gap in the remaining states that haven’t expanded coverage, so I would hypothesize that those types of policies remain on his agenda for the future,” she adds.

Tips for Shopping for Health Insurance Through the Exchange

HealthCare.gov, the federal health insurance marketplace that serves 36 states, began a special enrollment period in February that runs through Aug. 15. All state-based marketplaces also began their own special enrollment periods, but their dates vary.

Read more: Biden Extended The ACA Special Enrollment Period Until August.Here’s How To Choose A Plan.

The new plan gives consumers more buying power, says Anthony Lopez, a vice president at eHealth, a Santa Clara, California-based health insurance marketplace provider.

“The dollar value of subsidies would increase for people who currently get them, he says. “In effect, more folks at the lower end of the income range will potentially qualify for premium-free coverage and others will pay less from their own pockets toward premiums.”

Here are some quick tips for consumers shopping for ACA plans:

Know where to shop for ACA coverage: You can shop for ACA health plans through healthcare.gov, your state’s government-run health insurance marketplace or through private online marketplaces.

Shop around by looking at plans from multiple insurers so you can compare your coverage options and find the right plan for your needs.

Calculate the total cost of a plan—it’s about more than just premiums. Look at more than just what you would pay each month. Review the copays and deductibles you would face when you get medical care. “If you have a medical emergency in 2021 and need to pay out your full deductible , can you afford it?” Lopez says. “If not, consider a different health plan.”

Keep in mind your preferred doctors and prescription drug needs. Make sure your doctors are on the new plan and make sure your coverage pays for prescription drugs. You can check to see if your current doctor is part of your health insurance plan by going online or by calling them.

