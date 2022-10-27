Making Crime Pay: How Nasdaq is Helping in the Fight Against Financial Crime

Consider these eight examples of criminal activity:

Human traffickers smuggle migrants across borders, then use them for forced labor or sexual exploitation.

Terrorists run sophisticated transnational drug operations, using the proceeds to purchase military supplies.

Counterfeiters sell fake antibiotics and antimalarial medications to desperate parents whose children then die when the ‘drugs’ prove ineffective.

Connected criminal organizations exploit elderly and vulnerable persons with romance scams and other schemes, leaving victims emotionally and financially devastated.

Poachers attack endangered species, for instance, killing elephants to obtain the ivory in their tusks.

Illegal logging results in deforestation and habitat degradation, which contributes to pollution and climate change.

Cybercriminals use ransomware to shut down hospitals and utility providers, endangering public health and welfare.

Corrupt officials demand citizens pay bribes to obtain essential services, including education and healthcare.

What do such crimes have in common?

“These are all financial crimes,” states John Cusack, Chair of the Global Coalition to Fight Financial Crime (GCFFC). “People don’t kill elephants or chop down trees because they dislike elephants or hate forests—they simply want to generate profits. The challenge for criminals is to find a way to launder the proceeds of their crimes through as many different conduits as possible so that any potential prosecutor would be unable to prove the funds are derived from criminal activities.”

The scope and breadth of financial crime are enormous, although it can be difficult to measure the problem precisely since financial crimes necessarily shun the limelight. Cusack, who also serves as editor of Financial Crime News, has published a Global Threat Assessment suggesting that financial crime totaled almost $6 trillion in 2018, a figure that represented nearly 7% of global GDP at the time.

“Many on the banking side assume that we have a moral imperative to stamp out financial crimes, yet the problem persists year after year and decade after decade,” laments Cusack. “In fact, the level of detection and reporting in the financial services industry has never been higher. The problem is that banks are swamping law enforcement with the volume of information they provide. We need to provide investigators with better-quality leads by looking at information in a much smarter way.”

Defying Convention with Cloud Data

Conventional approaches to fraud detection and AML have resulted in an industry-wide problem of false positives, inefficient investigations, and, ultimately, a lack of high-value reports to law enforcement.

For too long, a bank’s financial crime efforts have been hindered by the limitations of legacy technology. Using broad approaches to identify unusual activity, current systems must cast a wide net to ensure that truly suspicious activity is not overlooked. The pervasiveness of the resulting false positive alerts and the strain on resources is further exacerbated by a lack of intelligent data-driven automation in investigative processes. To get ahead of financial crime, banks are often left with no alternative but to add additional resources and full-time employees (FTEs) to overcome the inefficiencies of on-premise, outdated systems.

This is where innovative technology from Nasdaq’s Anti-Financial Crime offering can help.

Verafin, a Nasdaq company and the industry leader in cloud-based anti-financial crime solutions, keeps banks and credit unions a step ahead of financial crimes, including human trafficking, terrorist financing, fraud crime rings and elder abuse. Leveraging its unique big data intelligence and visual storytelling investigation tools, Verafin improves the effectiveness and efficiency of fraud and AML operations.

“While bad actors continuously evolve their tactics to evade detection, financial institutions struggle to keep pace with rising alert volumes and manual investigative tasks,” noted Brendan Brothers, Head of Strategy at Verafin. “With our deep domain expertise in anti-financial crime technology, Verafin’s cloud-based approach is truly disruptive to these criminal networks and a game-changer for banks.”

With 20 years of experience, nearly 2,500 financial institution customers, and integrations with hundreds of financial data systems, Verafin provides a purpose-built cloud-based platform that is optimized for the unique workflows of AML/CTF, compliance and fraud management programs.

“Analysts and investigators spend exorbitant amounts of time manually gathering, analyzing, and assessing data from across systems. Determining if activity warrants escalation and further investigation can take hours in legacy systems,” says Brothers. “By contrast, Verafin reduces that time from hours to minutes. Automated entity resolution and enriched counterparty data, as well as link analysis and visual investigation tools, help fraud and AML teams expedite decision-making and provide context-rich insights to investigate with confidence.”

Fighting faster fraud

False positive reduction and data-driven investigation tools are critical for operational efficiency, but they also minimize friction and safeguard customer interactions from fraud. Fueled by demand for faster payments, the risk of fraud continues to increase from fraud schemes such as Business Email Compromise and romance scams.

Financial fraud is the primary driver of money laundering activity, as complex money mule networks are employed to move the proceeds of crime through multiple financial institutions. These criminal organizations are relentless in their pursuit of illicit profits, making fraud a multi-billion-dollar criminal industry.

“As an industry, we will never get ahead of fraud if we rely on conventional data approaches. Fraudsters are too connected and quick to adapt to the controls of a single institution with a limited view of activity,” says Brothers. “Consortium data unique to the Verafin Cloud provides deep insights into payee risk that reduces wire fraud false positives by over 50 percent. By prioritizing higher-risk transfers, including payments going to known mule accounts, this approach identifies more true fraud than conventional strategies.”

Purpose-Driven to Prevent Crime

Nasdaq is committed to protecting the world from financial crime by providing innovative technologies, like Verafin’s cloud-based platform that applies the latest advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data to disrupt money laundering and fraud.

“Every day, investigators in banks make decisions that help prevent serious crimes by identifying victims of human trafficking, uncovering hidden connections in crime ring activity, or flagging exploitation of vulnerable citizens to authorities,” explains Brothers. “As a first line of defense against crime, financial institutions play a key role in preventing the movement of the illicit profits that fund terrorism, drug trafficking and other nefarious activity. Ultimately, these actions not only safeguard the financial system but also protect the communities and people they serve.”