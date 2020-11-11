Making Changes Paramount to Board Success with Kaley Childs Karaffa

As the corporate governance environment continues to evolve, Nasdaq Governance Solutions is committed to evolving with it. In 2019, Nasdaq acquired the Center for Board Excellence, expanding its suite of solutions and providing organizations with more tools to help them drive governance excellence.

From Seattle to New York, meet a few of the bright minds on the Nasdaq Board Engagement team. These individuals play an integral role in helping boards and leadership teams simplify compliance processes, identify growth opportunities, and turn feedback into strategic action. With years of insight and expertise, they have become an invaluable part of the Nasdaq family.

We hear from Kaley Childs Karaffa, Director of Board Engagement at Nasdaq, who speaks to her experience.

Tell us about your role on the Nasdaq Board Engagement team.

My role on the Nasdaq Board Engagement team is very broad, which I enjoy because it is challenging, engaging, and fulfilling. In my direct work with clients, I advise boards and their governance, legal, and executive teams on corporate governance matters, board and director effectiveness, CEO and leadership performance, board and management alignment, and compliance and risk matters. I work with public, private, and nonprofit corporations in a wide range of industries globally, which provide me with insights into governance requirements, philosophies, and practices of organizations, large and small, that directly impact the lives of people around the world.

I work closely and oversee our board engagement client services team in delivering our corporate governance solutions to clients. Through this work, I collaborate with colleagues as we aim to deliver best in class services and products, develop new systems to create greater efficiencies, assess opportunities for updates to our technologies to create smarter, more agile software, and determine opportunities to expand the ways in which we serve clients.

Through the lens of my work in thought leadership, I participate in governance, leadership, and legal forums, speaking on panels and leading education sessions on current corporate governance trends and best practices and engaging with directors and executives at various events. I also conduct research and develop thought leadership pieces that speak to current trends and best practices to help organizations advance corporate governance effectiveness. Moreover, I collaborate with Nasdaq leaders to develop business strategies and create greater synergies for success that help advance Nasdaq’s mission, reputation, and values and impact on global capital markets.

What unique lens do you take when conducting board interviews?

There are a few things that I think are essential to conducting an effective board interview. You must be able to actively listen without bias, instill a sense of comfort that allows the director to speak candidly, effectively analyze and issue spot, appropriately respond to unplanned comments, probe deeper thinking, relay the integrity of our work, and convey the purpose is to support the director’s contributions and role in building the board’s overall effectiveness and strength of performance. It is also important to be well-informed walking into the interview on a number of areas:

Understanding the organization’s business, mission, values, strategy, and history

Being knowledgeable of the market and industry and level of disruption

Knowing the structure, history, culture, and dynamics of the board and executive team

Being aware of the legal and regulatory requirements to which the board and company are subject

Knowing the director’s background, expertise, and history with the board

Understanding the board’s goal for the evaluation process or advisory work

Underlying this all, it is important to be mindful of human dynamics and to be engaged and authentic, which hopefully ensures the director will leave the conversation with ideas to support stronger performance and the commitment to achieving greater levels of excellence.

Why should companies at every stage (listed and non-listed) think about board composition?

Establishing well balanced and thoughtful board composition is paramount for being able to function effectively and govern an organization appropriately. The board sets the bar for how well an organization performs and is one of the CEO’s and management team’s greatest resources. The board provides the strategic direction, ensures commitment to purpose and values, establishes standards for ethical conduct and accountability, sets boundaries for risks, and accelerates opportunities for growth and sustainability. With the right people around the board table, the likelihood and opportunities for an organization’s success are increased.

Do you think board diversity has an impact on overall board effectiveness?

Group think and complacency are killers of creativity, risk awareness, and ultimately performance. Board diversity is a key tool in battling group think and allowing a board to achieve its optimal effectiveness. Diversity is defined through many lenses: expertise, experience, gender, race, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation, religion, nationality, geographic location, communication style, personality characteristics such as analytical skills, risk aversion, strategic-mindedness, and so on. A board that considers the complex elements of diversity is better equipped to understand what expertise or experience it needs, the blend of personalities that will work best in engaging in constructive and frank discussions, characteristics that represent the organization’s various stakeholders, and mixture of people that ensure the board strikes the appropriate balance between mitigating risk and promoting growth. Board diversity reinforces the likelihood of a board reaching the best decision supported through constructive critique and analysis of critical factors. Aligning the board’s composition to the business strategy and lifecycle requires consideration of all elements of diversity to ensure the board’s effectiveness and organization’s success.

Nasdaq Board Engagement serves clients by delivering distinct value through our qualitative and quantitative board and leadership evaluation and governance and compliance products and services.

