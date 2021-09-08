Making Bitcoin Successful In El Salvador

Bitcoin

Jose Lemus, the founder of IBEX Mercado, talks about the exciting developments in the El Salvadorian Bitcoin space.

On this episode of the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast," host Christian Keroles sat down with Jose Lemus, the founder of IBEX Mercado, to talk about the exciting developments in the El Salvadorian Bitcoin space. 

At the time of this recording, bitcoin was about to be announced as legal tender in the country, and so by the time you listen to this conversation, that will be official! While this is exciting news for El Salvador, its people and future, there is still some way to go before Bitcoin and the Lightning Network will be able to truly spread in the country and impact its economy on a massive scale. 

Lemus shared some of his insider perspectives on the El Salvadorian situation and talked about some of the potential hurdles, Bitcoin's scalability, the vision for IBEX and the following months following the big announcement about bitcoin becoming legal tender. 

“Once you start putting a little bit of money into something, you start really learning about it," Lemus said. "We learned more. The more we learned about Bitcoin, the more we felt it's a critical technology for us to have.” 

Lemus is dedicated and passionate about the spread of this technology and his long-term perspective and big picture mentality are hugely inspiring.

“Everything is going to go digital," he said. "Money is going to go digital. I would argue it already is.”

