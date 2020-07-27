MakerDAO Passes $1 Billion Milestone in DeFi First

The total value of cryptocurrency locked in decentralized financeâs (DeFi) oldest project has surpassed $1 billion for the first time.

MakerDAO, which is also the sectorâs largest protocol by a margin of $271 million locked in, crossed above $1 billion at around 18:00 UTC on Sunday, according to analytics aggregator DeFi Pulse.

The milestone, which represents how much money has been committed and not earned, demonstrates a rising interest in MakerDao and DeFi projects alike.

Collateral, locked up in the form of ether (ETH) or basic attention token (BAT), is used on Makerâs protocol to undertake lending and generate DAI as debt against collateral.

Saying the news marked a âbig dayâ for MakerDAO, David Freuden, co-author of âDAO: A Decentralized Governance Layer for the Internet of Value,â told CoinDesk that innovation in DeFi will increasingly challenge the premise of centralized finance. Â Â

Makerâs dominance over other projects in the sector stands at 27.1%, with the highly valued Compound protocol coming in second place at around $729 million total value locked up.

The DeFi industry has seen a significant rise in total value locked up with the sectorâs $1 billion milestone in all protocols having been surpassed on February 7, now up by more than $3.3 billion at time of writing.

