MakerDAO Members Voting on a Safeguard Against BProtocol Flash Loan-Type Attack

Colin Harper CoinDesk
  • The MakerDAO community is voting Friday on a proposal to change its governance system to harden it against flash loan attacks.
  • This proposal comes after the team from BProtocol flash borrowed $7 million worth of MKR tokens from derivatives platform dYdX to swing a vote on Maker in their own favor.
  • MakerDAO’s MKR token is required to vote on changes to the DeFi platform.
  • According to a MakerDAO forum post, the proposed fix extends the delay between a proposal’s passing and its implementation from 12 hours to 72 hours, which would give the community enough time to review and veto an unfair vote.
  • Additionally, the proposal would also deactivate two modules that allow users to freeze Maker’s liquidation engine and its oracle service.

