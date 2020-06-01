Maker of Coldcard Bitcoin Wallet Rolls Out an Extra-Strength ‘USB Condom’
The comedian Dennis Miller once joked about computer viruses, âWhen you link up to another computer, youâre linking up to every computer that that computer has ever linked up to.âÂ If so, CoinKite, maker of the Coldcard hardware wallet, has invented an extra-strength prophylactic for bitcoin investors.Â
The startup just released Coldpower, which allows users to charge their hardware wallets by connecting the USB plug to a 9-volt battery, rather than, say, plugging it into a laptop. Comparing it to a popular gizmo that prevents accidental data exchange when one device is plugged into another to charge, CoinKite says Coldpower is âlike a âUSB condom,â but self-powered.â
âWe want to help protect people from âbad USBâ attacks by facilitating air-gap use of their Coldcard,â CoinKite CEO Rodolfo Novak said. âAir-gappedâ use means not connecting a device to the internet.
Related: âDecentralized ID at All Costsâ: Adviser Quits ID2020 Over Blockchain Fixation
Simultaneously, CoinKite rolled out Seedplate, a metal plate for engraving a recovery seed, which is like an emergency password for accessing bitcoin. Since the phrase is carved in metal, thereâs less risk of it being lost or damaged than if written on a piece of paper. Novak called it a âbackup of last resort.âÂ
Taken together, these products underscore the idiosyncratic risks of cryptocurrency, which, although digital, is arguably a bearer asset like physical cash. Once a private key for cryptocurrency is stolen, the coins are likely gone for good. The holder of the private key is responsible for keeping it secure, and the required precautionary mindset often borders on paranoia.
Read More: How to Store Your Bitcoin
Hardware wallets like Coldcard, Opendime, Ledger, or Trezor are considered one of the most secure ways of storing bitcoin private keys since they are devices that are stored offline and are less susceptible to hacks. But even when using them, there are obscure ways bitcoins can be hacked or lost.
Related: Zoom Seeks to Deflect Privacy, Security Concerns With Keybase Buy
âOur ultimate goal at Coinkite is to make all aspects of HODLing safer,â Novak said, referencing the âhodlâ meme, a misspelling of âhold,â used as a shorthand for the act of storing bitcoin and waiting to see how the novel digital currency fares over the years.
In April, Novak gave a talk spotlighting his âdisdainâ for the USB standard for connections between hardware jacks at a virtual reality meetup. The standard is centralized, he said, and thousands of pages long, so âno one can get through them.â He listed many attacks that can be used with the connection tool.Â
Not even a simple power adapter can be trusted, according to Novak. âThere are many USB hacks and someone could make an evil power adapter/bank or an evil cable,â he said.Â
Coldpower, on the other hand, is âa verifiable âdumb,â no-smart-electronics-to-be-hacked power supply.â The next best thing to abstinence, perhaps.
Related Stories
- BitMEX Is Making Bitcoin Network More Expensive for Everyone, Researcher Finds
- As Pandemic Decimates Startups, Privacy Industry Holds Strong
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.