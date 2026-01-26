MakeMyTrip Stock Dropped 5% After Announcement Of Decline In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - MakeMyTrip Limited's (MMYT) stock fell 5.65 percent, to $62.60 on Friday after the announcement of the third quarter results, which reported a 73.1 percent decline in profit, to $7.3 million, or $0.07 per share, from $27.1 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

The significant decline in profit was primarily due to higher net finance costs, which jumped to $27.7 million from $4.8 million in the earlier year.

On an adjusted basis, net profit improved to $50.7 million, or $0.52 per share, in the quarter, up 4.7 million from $46.0 million, or $0.39 per share, in the prior year.

Meanwhile, revenue climbed 10.6 percent, to $295.7 million from $267.4 million in the previous year, mainly due to strong travel demand in India for both domestic and international outbound travel.

In the pre-market hours, MMYT is trading at $62.66, up 0.10 percent on the Nasdaq.

