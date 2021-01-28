MakeMyTrip Reports Adj. Operating Profit In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.07, compared to a loss of $0.15, a year ago. Adjusted operating profit was $5.2 million, for the quarter.

Third quarter revenue was $56.8 million, a decrease of 61.3% (59.6% in constant currency) from $146.9 million, previous year. Revenue from air ticketing business decreased by 62.1% (60.4% in constant currency) to $18.2 million. Revenue from hotels and packages business decreased by 66.6% (65.0% in constant currency) to $24.4 million.

As at December 31, 2020, the balance of cash and cash equivalents and term deposits on the company's balance sheet was $227.6 million. Also, the company has secured credit and guarantee facilities of approximately $100 million.

Deep Kalra, Group Executive Chairman, said: "Our cost optimization initiatives have helped us to deliver on our strategic goal of achieving adjusted operating profitability during the reported quarter."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.