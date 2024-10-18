MakeMyTrip to Report Q2 Earnings Results: What's in the Cards?

MakeMyTrip MMYT is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Oct. 23.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 33 cents per share, up 57.1% over the past 30 days and indicating 32% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $214.9 million, indicating an increase of 27.39% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.66 per share, indicating 22% growth over the past 30 days and 36.07% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

MakeMyTrip’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 37.6%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:

Factors to Consider

MakeMyTrip’s MMT Black’s relaunch with a simplified two-tier loyalty program and new benefits is expected to have benefited top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Increasing outbound travel from India, especially to international destinations, bodes well for MMYT investors. International air segment constituted 37% of MMYT’s air ticket revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Revenues from air ticketing business increased 25.4% year over year to $57.5 million.



MMYT’s GenAI integrated chatbot, Myra, was launched to assist clients with internal flight booking queries and is expected to have improved customer experience.



MakeMyTrip’s addition of five international destinations, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Azerbaijan, to its e-Visa offering is expected to have driven top-line growth in second-quarter fiscal 2025.



MMYT’s service enhancements like street view feature, 360-degree virtual tour, premium airport services and personalized recommendations to clients to enhance customer experience is expected to have driven clientele.



However, negative effects of supply constraints in domestic flight market of India are expected to have reflected in second-quarter fiscal 2025.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



MakeMyTrip has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Carrier Global CARR has an Earnings ESP of +1.18% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CARR shares have gained 41.7% year to date. Carrier Global is set to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 24.



Reddit RDDT has an Earnings ESP of +72.10% and a Zacks Rank #2.



RDDT shares have appreciated 51.3% year to date. Reddit is set to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 29.



Uber Technologies UBER has an Earnings ESP of +50.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Uber shares have gained 29.8% year to date. UBER is set to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 31.

