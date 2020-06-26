Markets
MakeMyTrip Q4 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on June 26, 2020, to discuss its Q4 20 earnings result.

To access the live webcast, log on at http://investors.makemytrip.com

To participate in the call, dial +1 (844) 883-3862 (US) or +1 (574) 990-9829 (International) with Conference ID: 8519866.

A replay of the call by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 with Conference ID: 8519866.

