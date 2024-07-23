News & Insights

Markets
MMYT

MakeMyTrip Q1 Profit Rises; Gross Bookings Up 21.6%

July 23, 2024 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MakeMyTrip (MMYT) reported first quarter profit of $21 million, including income tax expenses of $8.5 million due to a reversal of the deferred tax assets. This is compared to profit of $18.6 million, last year. Profit per share was $0.19 compared to $0.17. Adjusted operating profit growth was 29.9% to $39.1 million. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.39, compared to $0.30.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.28, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue as per IFRS grew by 31.4% in constant currency to $254.5 million from $196.7 million, last year. The company said this was primarily a result of an increase of 25.4%, or 27.2% in constant currency, in revenue from air ticketing business, an increase of 27.5%, or 29.6% in constant currency, in revenue from hotels and packages business, an increase of 17.2%, or 19.3% in constant currency, in revenue from bus ticketing business, and an increase of 95.2%, or 97.2% in constant currency, in revenue from others business. Gross bookings increased by 21.6% to $2.38 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $242.19 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMYT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.