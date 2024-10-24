MakeMyTrip price target raised to $112 from $111 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on MakeMyTrip (MMYT) to $112 from $111 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Revenue beat for “yet another quarter,” but the firm’s margin improvement forecasts have now moderated, driving a slight cut to its adjusted EBIT forecasts, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

