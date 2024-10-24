MakeMyTrip price target raised to $112 from $111 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on MakeMyTrip (MMYT) to $112 from $111 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Revenue beat for “yet another quarter,” but the firm’s margin improvement forecasts have now moderated, driving a slight cut to its adjusted EBIT forecasts, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MMYT:
- MakeMyTrip’s Q2 Results Show Strong Growth
- MakeMyTrip’s Strong Q2 Growth Boosts Profit
- MMYT Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- MakeMyTrip Shareholders Approve All Resolutions
- MakeMyTrip downgraded to Add from Buy at Axis Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.