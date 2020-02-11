Markets
MakeMyTrip Posts Narrower Adj. Operating Loss In Q3; Adj. Revenue Up 13.4%

(RTTNews) - MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) reported a third-quarter adjusted loss per share of $0.15 compared to a loss of $0.14, previous year. Adjusted net loss was $15.8 million, compared to a loss of $14.8 million, last year. Adjusted operating loss narrowed year-over-year to $11.0 million from $22.2 million, previous year. Third-quarter adjusted revenue increased 14.9% (13.4% in constant currency) year-on-year to $206.7 million. The company said the increase in revenue was due to an increase of 16.7% (15.3% in constant currency) in adjusted revenue - air ticketing, an increase of 11.4% (9.8% in constant currency) in adjusted revenue - hotels and packages, and an increase of 38.1% (36.4% in constant currency) in adjusted revenue - bus ticketing. Gross bookings increased 18.8% year-on-year to $1.7 billion.

