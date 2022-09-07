MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) shareholders have earned a 11% CAGR over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. Just take a look at MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT), which is up 35%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 29% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 22%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Because MakeMyTrip made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years MakeMyTrip saw its revenue shrink by 24% per year. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned 11%, compound, over three years. If the company is cutting costs profitability could be on the horizon, but the revenue decline is a prima facie concern.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:MMYT Earnings and Revenue Growth September 7th 2022

If you are thinking of buying or selling MakeMyTrip stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that MakeMyTrip has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 22% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 0.7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. You could get a better understanding of MakeMyTrip's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.