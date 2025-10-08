MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

MakeMyTrip (MMYT) ended the recent trading session at $92.68, demonstrating a -1.46% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

The online travel company's stock has dropped by 3.92% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.68%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.45, signifying a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $264.28 million, indicating a 25.26% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

MMYT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $1.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.46% and +21.79%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, MakeMyTrip possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MakeMyTrip has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.54 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.07 for its industry.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.