MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

MakeMyTrip (MMYT) ended the recent trading session at $45.88, demonstrating a -4.38% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online travel company had gained 20.22% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.19%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $277.35 million, indicating a 12.99% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $1.07 billion, which would represent changes of -5.13% and +9.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.5% lower within the past month. MakeMyTrip presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, MakeMyTrip is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.9. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.6.

We can additionally observe that MMYT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.66. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Delivery Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.92.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 36, this industry ranks in the top 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.