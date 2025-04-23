MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

MakeMyTrip (MMYT) ended the recent trading session at $103.13, demonstrating a -0.98% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.5%.

The online travel company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.63% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.41, indicating a 7.89% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $246.18 million, reflecting a 21.34% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.13% downward. MakeMyTrip presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, MakeMyTrip currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.96, which means MakeMyTrip is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that MMYT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 7.85. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Delivery Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.82.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.